Bag yourself up to $540 off a range of Gibson and Epiphone guitars in the latest Guitar Center sale

Owning a Gibson or Epiphone is the dream for many guitar players, and with both of these guitar titans having such a rich history, it’s easy to see why. Gibson and Epiphone have been responsible for some of the best electric guitar tones of all time, with Slash, Gary Moore, The Beatles, Gary Clark Jr and many more, using these guitars to inspire generations of music fans. It's only natural then that many would seek to recreate these sounds. There is just one catch - these guitars tend to be rather pricey. Luckily, the folks over at Guitar Center are offering hundreds off a range of Gibson and Epiphone guitars .

This mega sale covers a lot of ground, with serious discounts on everything from a modern Gibson Les Paul, a drop-dead gorgeous Epiphone ES-335, and even various acoustic guitars . There really is something for everyone here, and don't worry if you aren't a Gibo or Epi fan, as there are plenty on offer from the likes of Fender, Yamaha and Martin as well.

The Black Friday music deals aren't far away, and if these savings are a sign of what's to come in the Guitar Center Black Friday sale, then we could be in for quite the treat as we get closer to Cyber Weekend.

Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V Flame Top: $2,999, $2,599 Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V Flame Top: $2,999 , $2,599

Savings on Gibson guitars don't come much better than this, with $400 off this iconic axe. Loaded with a set of Tradbucker humbuckers, this LP has all the grunt you'd expect from this famous single-cut, while the advanced switching under the hood allows you to access a myriad of tones. View Deal

Gibson J-185 EC Bhilwara: was $2,699, now $2,159 Gibson J-185 EC Bhilwara: was $2,699, now $2,159

Gibson has long been associated with jumbo acoustics, and the J-185 takes the large-bodied Gibson in a modern direction. With unparalleled access to the upper frets and rich, warm tone, this is an excellent option for those seeking a massive acoustic - especially with $540 off! View Deal

Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V Satin: $2,099, $1,699 Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V Satin: $2,099 , $1,699

Similar to the Traditional Pro V above, but now with a sleek satin finish, this Les Paul offers fantastic value for money - and with a saving of $400, it just got a whole lot better. View Deal

Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro: $599, $499 Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro: $599 , $499

It has to be said, just how stunning this Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro is - especially in the rather rare Inverness Green finish. At the heart of this budget-friendly hollowbody is a set of Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers delivering the round blues tone many players are looking for. View Deal