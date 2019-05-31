Audiomodern’s FWRD is a free sample pack that gives you the sounds of a Porsche 911 Carrera S

You might never be able to afford a Porsche 911 Carrera S, but you can have the sound of one for free thanks to Audiomodern’s FWRD sample pack.

This contains a variety of raw sources recorded from said car - everything from the belt alarm to the exhaust and the sound of the doors closing. As the video above demonstrates, these samples can be used to create something more musical than you might think.

The pack’s “mechanical and tonal sounds” are supplied at 24-bit/48kHz, and you also get “mutated groove loops and mechanical patterns”.

Find out more about the FWRD sample pack and download it for free on the Audiomodern website.