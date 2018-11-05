Audio-Technica’s M50x headphones finally go wireless

Audio-Technica has announced the release of the new ATH-M50xBT, yes that’s right, one of the most popular sets of headphones on the market has gone wireless with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The new wireless edition features touch controls for access to the voice assist function, which also utilises the new on-board microphone and further music playback and volume buttons. With the former requiring AT’s Connect app for access to Siri and Google Assistant.

The new model also boasts up to 40 hours of continuous on a single charge, with the DC3.7 V lithium polymer battery and will be compatible with aptX and AAC codecs.

Aside from that, everything else is you'd expect from the M50x model; the same 45 mm large-aperture drivers are present, as are the earpads and 15 - 28,000 Hz frequency response.

The new M50xBTs are available now for $199/£179 and you can find out more information on the Audio-Technica website .