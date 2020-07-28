More

Audio-Technica hits a purple patch with these new limited edition M50x headphones

By (, , )

Ubiquitous cans to extend their reign in purple

(Image credit: Audio Technica)

Audio-Technica has created one of the most enduring sets of headphones in the M50 and the more recent M50x. The company isn't shy when it comes to intriguing limited edition colourways over the years. 

Don't miss...

(Image credit: Future)

Best headphones for music production 2020: wired and wireless headphones for music making

Sennheiser HD 25 vs Audio-Technica ATH-M50x: music production headphones head-to-head

We've already seen the M50x in red, blue and brown, to complement the mainstay black and white variants, but now AT has raised the bar with this sumptuous metallic purple limited edition.

Inside the cans, everything is as before with 45mm large-aperture drivers, sound-isolating earcups and robust construction. The M50xPB is also offered with a Bluetooth option featuring 40-hour battery life and touch controls for voice assistance.

Audio-Technica’s new limited-edition ATH-M50xPB (£149/€169) and the ATH-M50xBTPB (£199/€219) will be available from August 2020. Check out the Audio-Technica website for more info.

(Image credit: Audio Technica)
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info