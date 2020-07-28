Audio-Technica hits a purple patch with these new limited edition M50x headphones

Audio-Technica has created one of the most enduring sets of headphones in the M50 and the more recent M50x. The company isn't shy when it comes to intriguing limited edition colourways over the years.

We've already seen the M50x in red, blue and brown, to complement the mainstay black and white variants, but now AT has raised the bar with this sumptuous metallic purple limited edition.

Inside the cans, everything is as before with 45mm large-aperture drivers, sound-isolating earcups and robust construction. The M50xPB is also offered with a Bluetooth option featuring 40-hour battery life and touch controls for voice assistance.

Audio-Technica’s new limited-edition ATH-M50xPB (£149/€169) and the ATH-M50xBTPB (£199/€219) will be available from August 2020. Check out the Audio-Technica website for more info.