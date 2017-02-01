More

Asia and King Crimson’s John Wetton dies aged 67: music stars react and pay tribute

Bassist and singer was suffering from colon cancer

John Wetton, singer and bassist in King Crimson, Uriah Heep, Roxy Music and supergroup Asia, has died aged 67.

Wetton had been battling colon cancer, and according to a statement from Asia, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday morning.

Bandmate Geoff Downes shared a touching tribute to his collaborator on Facebook, stating:

“His bass playing was revolutionary. His voice was from the gods. His compositions - out of this world. His sense of melody and harmony - unreal. He was literally a 'special one'.

“But John was much more than a gigantic and unique musical talent. He was a supremely intelligent man, marked with his great observations and wisdom about life; all couched within his wicked sense of humour.”

Several music stars have shared tributes to the bassist on social media - we’ve posted a selection below.