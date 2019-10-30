As Ableton Loop 2020 in Berlin gets closer, more artists are announced

Conor Dalton, duendita, Feels, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Khyam Allami are among those added to the line-up for 2020's Ableton Loop summit, taking place between April 24th and 26th.

Registration for the event, which is being hosted in Berlin's Silent Green cultural centre, will close on Monday 4th November. A Summit Pass costs €275, with a 'Plus' version entitling entry to one workshop and one studio session coming in at €375. Students and 18-26s get their entry for €225.

Other names on the ticket include engineer/producer Sylvia Massy, and instrument builders Antenes and Eric Pitra, with more to be announced in future. For a full line-up, check out the list according to Ableton.

Loop 2020 will also feature artists using off-grid methods in their art. Be it through the unorthodox vocal performance happenings of Colin Self, or through the intensely physical practise of virtuoso percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie.

After 2019's Loop event in LA and other previous events, there's plenty more inspiration to be found in the form of talks, features and performances on the Ableton website.