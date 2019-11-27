Arturia’s MiniBrute 2, 2S and DrumBrute get massive Black Friday price cuts

Arturia’s MiniBrute 2 and 2S are great synths at full price, but factor in a $200 saving on each of them - bringing their prices down to $449 a piece - and you’re in firmly in bargain territory.

These are the hefty discounts that are being offered this Black Friday . Whether you go for the standard keyboard version, which comes equipped with a Keystep-style sequencer, or the 2S, which swaps the keys for a pad-based step sequencer similar to that on the BeatStep, you’ll have a great synth on your hands.

And there’s more: you can also save $100 on the DrumBrute , Arturia’s analogue drum machine, bringing the price of that one down to $349. This packs in a solid assortment of quality and characterful sounds, alongside deep and creative sequencing capabilities.

If you’re ready to bag a ‘Brute, check out these excellent deals below.

Arturia MiniBrute 2S synth: $649 $449 at Sam Ash

If you're happy to trade a keyboard for performance pads and a more flexible sequencer, the MiniBrute 2S is a great synth, and this is a great price for it.View Deal

Arturia DrumBrute drum machine: $449 $349 at Sam Ash

A characterful and flexible analogue drum machine with some uniquely creative sequencing tricks up its sleeve, and one that can currently grab at a $100 discount.View Deal

