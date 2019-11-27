Arturia’s MiniBrute 2, 2S and DrumBrute get massive Black Friday price cuts

Arturia’s MiniBrute 2 and 2S are great synths at full price, but factor in a $200 saving on each of them - bringing their prices down to $449 a piece - and you’re in firmly in bargain territory.
These are the hefty discounts that are being offered this Black Friday. Whether you go for the standard keyboard version, which comes equipped with a Keystep-style sequencer, or the 2S, which swaps the keys for a pad-based step sequencer similar to that on the BeatStep, you’ll have a great synth on your hands.
And there’s more: you can also save $100 on the DrumBrute, Arturia’s analogue drum machine, bringing the price of that one down to $349. This packs in a solid assortment of quality and characterful sounds, alongside deep and creative sequencing capabilities.
If you’re ready to bag a ‘Brute, check out these excellent deals below.
Arturia MiniBrute 2 synth:
$649 $449 at Sam Ash
An expanded synth engine, semi-modular architecture and flexible control options make this a seriously competitive monosynth, and it's currently available at seriously competitive price.View Deal
Arturia MiniBrute 2S synth:
$649 $449 at Sam Ash
If you're happy to trade a keyboard for performance pads and a more flexible sequencer, the MiniBrute 2S is a great synth, and this is a great price for it.View Deal
Arturia DrumBrute drum machine:
$449 $349 at Sam Ash
A characterful and flexible analogue drum machine with some uniquely creative sequencing tricks up its sleeve, and one that can currently grab at a $100 discount.View Deal
