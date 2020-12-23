More

Arturia’s Chorus Jun-6 is a free VST plugin that puts the classic Roland Juno chorus in your DAW

Download it for nothing for a limited time

To celebrate the season of goodwill, Arturia is letting you download a free chorus plugin - but not just any free chorus plugin. The Chorus Jun-6 models the lush modulation effect found in Roland’s ‘80s Juno polysynths, which is famed for its lush sound.

The Arturia version is lifted from the company’s new Jun-6 V soft synth, which is modelled on Roland’s classic Juno-6. It promises to add “immersive swirling colour” at the touch of a button or two and is said to have been emulated right down to component level, the result being an authentic analogue sound.

There are no menus to worry about here - another advantage of the Chorus Jun-6 is that it’s very easy to use - though Arturia has added a new feature or two to give you a bit of extra control.

Jun-6 V runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and is available for free from the Arturia website. This offer runs until 29 December, so make sure you don’t miss out.

