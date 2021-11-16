Save 50% on Arturia’s V Collection 8, FX Collection 2 and Pigments 3 for Black Friday

The Black Friday plugin deals are really starting to land now - just check out what Arturia is offering you. The company has just knocked 50% off its V Collection 8 and FX Collection 2 bundles and the Pigments 3 synth, making this its biggest software sale ever.

V Collection 8 gives you all the classic keyboard sounds you’ll ever need. It features lovingly emulated software versions of synths from the likes of Roland, Yamaha, Moog, Oberheim and many more, and with the price down to just €299, there’s never been a better time to buy.

FX Collection 2, meanwhile, takes a similar approach to effects, giving you plugin takes on vintage reverbs, compressors, modulation effects and more. Again, there’s 50% off, so you’ll pay just €199.

If you’re looking for something more contemporary, Pigments 3 could be right in your wheelhouse. This combines virtual analogue and wavetable synthesis and includes filters, effects, modulation, sequencing and arpeggiation - and all for just €99.