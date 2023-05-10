Superbooth 2023: Arturia’s MicroFreak synth gets a Stellar update - new look, sampling capabilities and 3 granular engines

By Ben Rogerson
( Future Music, emusician, Keyboard Magazine )
published

Limited-edition hardware for newbies and a free firmware update for existing users

Superbooth 23: Already pretty striking, Arturia’s MicroFreak synth now has an even sleeker look thanks to the release of a new limited-edition Stellar version.

This gives the MicroFreak a slick black finish, and also adds some “space-age graphics” that are designed to reflect its controls. There are some exclusive new presets as well.

Alongside this - and perhaps even more notably - Arturia has unveiled a V5 firmware update for all MicroFreak owners, including those who purchase the Stellar. It looks like a pretty significant one, too.

You can now import, play back and loop your own samples, and they can be manipulated using the three new granular engines. The MicroFreak’s keyboard can be transformed into a S&H modulation source, and the synth’s envelopes can now have even shorter attack values for a little extra snap.

Finally, you can now access 512 preset slots, and the factory preset count has risen to more than 300.

The MicroFreak Stellar (opens in new tab) is available now priced at €349. The V5 firmware update (opens in new tab) is free for existing users and will be released soon. 

Image 1 of 6
Arturia MicroFreak Stellar
(Image credit: Arturia)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

