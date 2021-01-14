Arturia collaborates with Noise Engineering to bring exciting new features to latest MicroFreak firmware update

GEAR 2021: Arturia has announced a new firmware update for its MicroFreak digital synth and this time the French-firm has collaborated with Noise Engineering to bring three exciting new oscillator modes to this latest free update.

The main highlights of the update include three new oscillator modes created by Noise Engineering: Bass, Harm and SawX.

Bass is a non-linear waveshaping algorithm which uses a quadrature oscillator principle to produce unique waveforms. Harm combines additive synthesis with wave folding, while SawX brings chorus and phase modulation meanderings to the classic supersaw formula.

NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

This latest evolution of the MicroFreak is testament to Arturia's approach to pushing the boundaries of what this diminutive digital synth is capable of, which is exactly what Noise Engineering is all about; squeezing as much functionality, flexibility, and fun into as small a footprint as possible.

On top of the three new oscillator options, V3 of the firmware also adds new functionality including a four-voice unison mode, increased memory slots from 256 to 384 and some preset behaviour enhancements.

The MicroFreak firmware upgrade is free for all MicroFreak owners and can be accessed from the Arturia website.