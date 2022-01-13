Darkness descends on Arturia as it releases stealthy Noir versions of the MiniBrute 2, 2S and DrumBrute Impact

Arturia has revealed new ‘Noir’ editions of its MiniBrute 2 and 2S synths and the DrumBrute Impact drum machine, giving potential purchasers a stealthier colour option for a limited time.

Whereas the standard versions of the instruments have splashes of colour, the special-edition models sport completely black exteriors, making them particularly suitable for emo kids and Bruce Wayne.

Internally, these analogue beasties are the same as the regular Brutes; check out the video below to discover the differences between the MiniBrute 2 and 2S.