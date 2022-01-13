More

Darkness descends on Arturia as it releases stealthy Noir versions of the MiniBrute 2, 2S and DrumBrute Impact

Synths and drum machine have the colour drained from their faces...

Arturia has revealed new ‘Noir’ editions of its MiniBrute 2 and 2S synths and the DrumBrute Impact drum machine, giving potential purchasers a stealthier colour option for a limited time.

Whereas the standard versions of the instruments have splashes of colour, the special-edition models sport completely black exteriors, making them particularly suitable for emo kids and Bruce Wayne.

Internally, these analogue beasties are the same as the regular Brutes; check out the video below to discover the differences between the MiniBrute 2 and 2S.

You can find out more about the Brute Noir editions on the Arturia website.

