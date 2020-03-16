Apple WWDC 2020 to be an online-only event, with new Mac and iOS operating systems set to launch

Apple has announced that its 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference will be an online-only event, a decision taken in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. It’s widely expected that Apple will use the event to launch macOS 10.16, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14.

“We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.”

“With all of the new products and technologies we’ve been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interacting in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms.”