Apple’s brand-new MacBook Pro M3s have got the Cyber Monday price cuts we wanted but didn’t dare hope for

To be honest, we weren’t really expecting much in the way of Cyber Monday deals on the new M3 MacBook Pro models - let’s not forget that they were announced less than a month ago - but competition for your laptop dollar/pound has never been fiercer, which means that retailers are offering discounts left, right and centre.

And the good news is that not even the very latest MacBook Pro has escaped the price-trimming scythe, so if you want a powerful Apple music-making machine that should be good for several years into the future, read on.

Predictably enough, Apple claims that M3 chip can deliver “dramatically increased performance”, thanks in part to the fact that the chips are built using 3-nanometer process technology. For the uninitiated - which is probably most of us - this means that more transistors can be packed into a smaller space, improving speed and efficiency. So now you know.

There’s lots of talk about M3’s new GPU, which offers dynamic caching, mesh shading, and hardware-accelerated ray tracing, while faster performance cores should mean that you can use more tracks, effects and instruments in your DAW projects. The M3 Max offers support for up to 128GB of memory, too, if you’re prepared to pay for it.

The M3 chip comes in three configurations - standard, Pro and Max - and is available in both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Here are the best deals around right now...

Apple MacBook Pro M3 US deals

MacBook Pro M3 14": $1,599 now $1,449

This entry-level version of Apple's new MacBook Pro M3 features an 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's got a tasty $150 discount over at Best Buy, and you can get an extra $50 off with a membership. Up to 35 percent faster than the first-generation M1 chip, this is a powerhouse music production tool.

MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14": $1,999 now $1,849

A MacBook Pro M3 deal that goes the extra mile by including the M3 Pro processor (that's a lot of pros). This means you get a 11-core processor, 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM and a 512SSD. It's certainly not cheap, but a $150 discount at Best Buy (plus an additional $50 off for members) might be tempting enough to make you hit the buy button, and we're pretty sure you won't regret it.

MacBook Pro M3 Max 14": $3,199 now $2,999

For the ultimate in 14-inch MacBook Pro indulgence, you want an M3 Max model, and here's one with a $200 saving at Best Buy (plus another $50 off for members). Just look at the specs - 14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD - and tell us that you don't want one.

MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16": $2,499 now $2,299

Looking for a little extra screen real estate? The 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro could be the answer, particularly now it's had a $200 price cut at Best Buy (plus another $50 for members). That gets you plenty of computing candy: 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18GB RAM and 512G RAM. We like the sound of that.

Apple MacBook Pro M3 UK deals

MacBook Pro M3 14": £1,699 now £1,570

This entry-level version of Apple's new MacBook Pro M3 features an 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It might only have been released last month, but you can already save £129 at Amazon UK. Up to 35 percent faster than the first-generation M1 chip, this is a powerhouse music production tool.