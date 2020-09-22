AOM’s Nu Compressor plugin gives you a different program for every week of the year

It’s amazing how many different spins have been put on the plugin compressor. We’ve had emulations of hardware models, new forward-thinking designs and one-knob processors, and now comes AOM’s Nu Compressor.

The USP here is the ability to choose from 52 compressor programs. Divided up into categories - Clear & Smooth, Drive & Saturation, Snare, Vocals, Instruments, Kick, Bass, Special, Bus and Unplugged - these are laid out on a collapsible panel to the right.

Each of these programs is said to feature a set of more than 90 hidden parameters, though you do have access to standard compressor controls (Input, Output, Threshold etc) to the right. There’s a sidechain input, too.