Aodyo’s Anyma Omega puts physical modelling into a hybrid hardware synth

Cast your mind back a couple of years and you may recall the Aodyo Anyma Phi, a three-oscillator monophonic desktop synth that put particular focus on its physical modelling capabilities. Now the same technology has been used to power the Anyma Omega, a 16-voice polyphonic, four-part multitimbral synth that’s available in both desktop and keyboard flavours.

As you may be aware, physical modelling synths use complex mathematical algorithms to emulate not only the sounds of acoustic instruments, but the way they’re actually played. Each of the Anyma Omega’s three oscillators can use either a physical model, a virtual analogue model, a digital model, a noise source or an external input.

You can then treat each voice with up to five effects, choosing from the likes of resonators, filters, EQ, dynamics, mix effects, timbre shapers and delays. You can also access up to 16 modulators - envelopes, LFOs, audio, shapers and the like.

A total of 123 different module types is currently available, including 44 sources, 33 effects and 46 modulators. Easy tweaks to your sounds can be made with the 14 macro parameters that control each patch’s main characteristics, and you can also adjust individual parameters for each module via the display and controls.

(Image credit: Aodyo)

For those who want a completely standalone synth, Aodyo has the keyboard version of the Anyma Omega. This features a 49-note Fatar semi-weighted aftertouch keyboard, a wooden surface ribbon controller, pitch/mod wheels and a 3D sensitive touchpad with audio sensing.

The desktop version loses the keyboard, pitch/mod wheels and touchpad but does still have a ribbon controller, albeit a significantly smaller one.