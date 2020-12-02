Anyma Phi is a digital monophonic synth that brings physical modelling to the fore

Physical modelling is a type of synthesis that enables you to simulate the behaviour of acoustic instruments, such as those with strings or reeds, based on a mathematical model. It’s also the basis of Aodyo Instruments' Anyma Phi, a new monophonic synth that’s currently on Kickstarter.

This compact instrument can be controlled using a top-panel matrix, which offers four macro controls for each of the five stages of sound generation. These include Excite, Vibrate, Diffuse, Global and Animate, with each affecting the sound in a different way.

This is just the start, though: delve deeper and you’ll find a full semi-modular synth engine, with up to three oscillators that can access different synthesis techniques, effects and modulators. An audio input means that you can process external sounds, and there’s MIDI over DIN and USB.