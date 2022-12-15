AmpliTube TONEX app for iPhone and iPad offers up to 30 free tone models

IK Multimedia is making 2022 the year of TONEX with some key additions and updates to its new AI modelling software line; including a new iPhone and iPad app.

AmpliTube TONEX for iOS is free and can be used as a standalone app or as an AU plugin with all major mobile DAWs.

The free app allows you to use TONEX in sync with the Mac and PC version to use your Premium Tone Models on the go – and will also sync with any expansion packs players purchase.

Players who download and register the TONEX app will receive 10 free Premium Tone Models to enjoy, and if you already own an iRig interface or plan to purchase iRig 2, you'll get 20 additional Tone Models you can use with Tonex CS.

The full desktop version of TONEX AI modelling allows guitar and bass players to model their own pedals and amps in detail to use in the standalone app or as a DAW plugin. They can also download and share other user's models and those created by IK Multimedia on the ToneNET sharing platform.

In other TONEX news, UK Multimedia has announced that a free update has been released for all versions of AmplitTube 5 that will let players insert their own TONEX Stomp Tone pedal models within AmpliTube.

These include models you have created using TONEX software, and ones you've download from the ToneNet sharing platform.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

To install the new update on your Mac or PC version of AmpliTube, simply launch the IK Product Manager, go to Manage My Products and use the Update button that is positioned next to AmpliTube 5.

More info at IK Multimedia (opens in new tab)