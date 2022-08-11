IK Multimedia will offer players access to thousands of amp and pedal rigs with ToneX

IK Multimedia is fully invested in pushing accessible guitar tone profiling forward with its previously announced AI Machine Modeling technology and now it has revealed how we can use it to demo, download and share dream pedal and amp rigs with its new ToneX.

It's a standalone app, DAW plugin and AmpliTube 5 extension that will offer over 1000+ rigs at launch with more being added. Rigs will include rarities like the Dumble Overdrive Special and you can even model your own amps and pedals with AI Machine Modeling to share via IK's Tone NET integration.

Players can demo tones instantly, and also search for specific gear in user tone models. In addition, IK Multimedia will release the optional Amplitube ToneX Capture hardware interface (€199); an all-in-one accessory to tone model any rig with or without mics, then integrate amps or pedals with your audio interface for reamping / modelling.

Introductory pricing will start at $/€149.99 for ToneX and $/€99.99 for ToneX SE on PC or Mac. AmpliTube 5 MAX users will receive a further $/€50 discount coupon they can use to purchase ToneX MAX.

The ToneX app for iPhone and iPad (no Android option for now) is available both as a stand-alone app or as an AU plug-in for all the major mobile DAWs and includes the same Player section as ToneX Mac/PC software to play, practice and record.

Helpfully, the ToneX App and the Mac/PC software Tone Model library work in sync, so any player's collection of Tone Models can be played on any compatible device.

Preorder at IK Multimedia (opens in new tab)