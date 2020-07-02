Amped Studio becomes the first online DAW to support VST plugins

One of the biggest limitations of online DAWs has been their inability to support standard VST plugins , but that could be about to change.

Amped Studio, the web-based music production platform, has just announced VST/Remote, a supposedly “groundbreaking experimental application” that adds support for standard plugins. This, as far as we know, is the first fully online DAW to offer this feature.

Amped Studio already has WAMs - Web Audio Modules - but the addition of VST support could give it the edge over its rivals. “Although our main focus is to continue to develop and support WAMs, providing our users with the option of adding their favourite VSTs to Amped Studio is a great option,” says Bil Bryant of Amped Studio. “Also, an excellent technical achievement that will assist us in developing new ways to make music on the web”.

VST/Remote is currently in beta, which means that functionality is limited and you may experience bugs. As things stand, it’ll only run 64-bit VST2 plugins (no other formats are supported) and only one plugin can be active in a project at any given time. Automation of VST parameters isn’t possible, either.