Algoriddim’s Neural Mix Pro music player lets you separate vocal, drum and instrument tracks so that you can sample them in your DAW

Having previously added its Neural Mix technology to its djay app , Algoriddim has now released Neural Mix Pro, a standalone music player and editor for the Mac that promises to let you separate instruments and vocals in any song and export the individual tracks so that they can be used in your DAW .

This “real-time music source separation” technology clearly has massive potential for those who want to grab samples and create remixes, though you’ll need to consider the legal implications of doing this, obviously. A browser enables you to sort and select tracks, and there’s also a Loop Editor so that you trim your audio to perfection.

It’s also possible to change the key and tempo of songs that you play - zplane’s élastique Pro V3 engine is built in - and to isolate and mute individual instruments. This could give the software potential as a backing track tool for musicians to play along to.

“We’ve created Neural Mix Pro to add a new creative dimension to the repertoire of producers, DJs, and musicians of all skill levels,” said Karim Morsy, CEO and Co-Founder of Algoriddim. “It’s designed to let anyone explore and edit music in unprecedented ways and we can’t wait to see what artists create with this AI-powered music tool in their hands.”

Hip-hop legend Pete Rock, meanwhile, said: "Neural Mix is incredible! It does so many things I wished for in my early years of DJing and now it's a reality.”