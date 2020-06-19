Algoriddim adds Neural Mix to djay: AI tech lets you isolate drums, instruments and vocals in real-time

You’ll often hear music software developers describing their technology as revolutionary - sometimes without a great deal of justification - but in the case of Algoriddim’s Neural Mix feature, which it’s just baked into its djay app, it might actually be true.

Put simply - and simplicity really is a big benefit here - this enables you to isolate the drums, harmonic content (instruments, etc) and vocals in any track you care to load in, and all in real-time. Just drag the relevant faders and you’re in business.

This could have big implications for your mixing, giving you new ways to transition from one track to another. There’s also considerable scope for creating live remixes and mash-ups.

We’ve had a play with Neural Mix and have come away pretty impressed. Sure, the results aren’t perfect - you still get that slightly filtered, underwatery sound when you break tracks apart - but there’s a lot of fun to be had, and plenty of creative potential to be explored.

As things stand, Neural Mix is an iOS exclusive. Algoriddim tells us that it’s harnessed the power of Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip in order to make the technology work, so it’ll perform best on devices that have this chip or later. However, it’s supported on older devices, too.

Algoriddim djay can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store , though you’ll have to upgrade to the Pro version by paying a subscription fee ($4.99 a month or $39.99 per year) if you want to access the Neural Mix feature. A 7-day free trial is also available so you can test it out.

As previously reported, djay will no longer support streaming from Spotify from 1 July onwards, but other streaming services - Tidal, SoundCloud Go+, Beatport and Beatsource - are now supported.