Algoriddim djay for iOS gets Shazam audio recognition and AUv3 plugin enhancements

Algoriddim loves stuffing its djay app with new tech - recent innovations have included gesture control and so-called Neural mixing .

Its latest wheeze is to integrate Shazam audio recognition so that DJs can immediately discover what song is playing in their surroundings and then use it as the basis of a mix.

Once a song has been identified, it’s immediately loaded into a deck and synced up with the external music source (assuming you have the song in your library or are connected to a streaming service that does, presumably). This means that you can then create a mix with similar tracks that are suggested by the app.

“Integrating Shazam into djay completely transforms the creative workflow of DJs,” reckons Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. “As a DJ you are constantly on the lookout for great new music to play at your next gig, but identifying a track and the process of getting it into your library has been a challenging task with no seamless way to do it. Now, whenever you hear a great song you can load it into djay’s decks with the tap of a button and instantly unleash your creativity.”

The new version of djay also takes advantage of the new system Audio Unit views added in iOS 15, enabling you to choose from 14 system effects or any compatible third-party apps and add them to the master output.

You can download djay for free on the Apple App Store, while a Pro subscription, which adds full functionality, costs $6.99 per month or $49.99 per year.