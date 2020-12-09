Algoriddim adds gesture control to djay Pro AI: hands-free ‘air djing’ comes to iPad

Algoriddim has been big on innovation this year; having already added a Neural Mix feature to its djay app - which enables you to break elements of a track apart in realtime - it’s now introduced gesture control, enabling hands-free, ‘air DJing’ on a supported iPad.

This means that you can do a variety of things without using the touchscreen: set up loops, apply filters and effects or transition from one song to the next, for example. Hand gestures are intelligently detected in three-dimensional space and mapped in real-time, and we’re assured that the system is responsive and accurate.

"The ability to mix music using djay Pro AI’s intelligent, built-in hand tracking technology represents a fundamental change in how DJs are able to orchestrate mixes and adds a new visual dimension to live DJ sets," said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim.

"Gesture Control is a new paradigm with implications beyond DJing and music creation. It is a major step forward with how people interact with mobile technology."

Gesture control is included as part of a free update for dJay Pro AI, which is available on subscription for $6.99/£6.99/€6.99 per month. This feature requires iOS 14 and an iPad Pro 11‑inch, iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation or later), or iPad Air (4th generation or later). The update also adds enhanced MIDI control and access to music files on Dropbox and Google Drive.