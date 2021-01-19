Alesis’s Q MKII MIDI keyboards promise no-nonsense performance at a low price

GEAR 2021: Alesis’s Q series MIDI keyboards might be short on bells and whistles, but what they do offer is “an amazing price-per-key ratio”. Today sees the launch of two updated models - the Q49 MKII and Q88 MKII - and the all-new Qmini.

The idea with each keyboard is to offer no-nonsense performance. With its 32 mini keys, the Qmini is very much the baby of the family - you also get octave, transpose, pitchbend, modulation and sustain buttons - while the Q49 MKII and Q88 MKII both have full-size keys and proper pitch/mod wheels.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

All the models are plug-and-play over USB, with the Q88 MKII’s 5-pin MIDI port also enabling standalone operation (providing you plug in a power supply). This largest model also benefits from semi-weighted keys - the other two have synth-action keys.

The Qmini Q49 MKII and Q88 MKII are available now priced at £40, £75 and £180 respectively. Find out more on the Alesis website.