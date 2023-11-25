AIAIAI’s low-latency wireless studio headphones just got a massive $100 discount, and there are big savings to be had on all the other TMA-2 models, too

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

If the TMA-2 Wireless+ headphones have been tempting you, now could be the moment you succumb…

AIAIAI TMA-2 Studio Wireless+
(Image credit: AIAIAI)

If you need a new set of headphones but are worried about environmental impact of buying them - let’s not forget that most wireless earbuds are pretty much disposable in that they don’t have replaceable batteries - may we suggest that you check out the the AIAIAI range of cans. Now’s a great time, to do it, too as, for Cyber Weekend only, the entire range is being heavily discounted.

Save up to $100 on AIAIAI's headphones at Sweetwater

Save up to $100 on AIAIAI's headphones at Sweetwater
AIAIAI is offering big discounts on all its TMA-2 headphones this Cyber Weekend and, happily, the biggest is on the flagship TMA-2 Studio Wireless+, which is down from $350 to $250. If you want some wireless headphones that have low enough latency that you can actually make music with them rather than just listen, hit that buy button.

AIAIAI’s environmental credentials are bolstered by the fact that their headphones have a modular design, so if parts need replacing or you want to upgrade them, you can do so over time. This means that there’s less chance that your cans will end up in landfill.

What’s more, if you do decide to get rid, the company encourages you to take advantage of its ‘Remixed’ initiative, which enables you to trade-in ageing or damaged products rather than chucking them in the bin.

Of course, this wouldn’t mean a great deal to you if the headphones themselves didn’t sound great, but fortunately, they do. They’re also comfortable, even when worn for long periods.

AIAIAI’s flagship model is the TMA-2 Studio Wireless+, a set of cans that should be of particular interest to producers as it offers almost latency-free wireless performance, so you can actually use them for music making (not something you can say about Bluetooth models). This is down from $350/£300 to just $250/£210, saving you $100/£90.

If you’re happy to stick with a cable, you can also buy the TMA-2 Studio without the Wireless+ capability (the price is down to $160/£140 from $229/£200) while, at the more affordable end of the scale, the TMA-2 DJ XE is down to just $98/£84 from $139/£120.

There are other options, too - check out the full range on the AIAIAI website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info