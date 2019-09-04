Top Acoustic Guitarist of the Year 2019 prize announced

With the 2019 Acoustic Guitarist of the Year final set to take place next month, we’re pleased to announce that, for the second year running, category sponsor Takamine Guitars is supplying a fantastic prize.

We recently announced our three live Acoustic Guitarist of the Year live finalists. The player that most impresses our judges on the day will be awarded the prestigious Acoustic Guitarist of the Year 2019 title and walk away with a beautiful Takamine EF341SC dreadnought guitar from their Legacy series.

The EF341SC has been a mainstay for some of the biggest rock and pop acts in the world and would make a great addition to your guitar arsenal.

Alan Scally, Marketing Manager for Takamine distributor Korg UK had this to say about the prize: “Quite simply, this is one of Takamine's most beloved guitars of all time. The EF341SC has been used by artists ranging from Bruce Springsteen to Bruno Mars, Steve Wariner to Jon Bon Jovi, and many more.

“This dreadnought model is handcrafted in our pro series facility in the Japanese Alps that has been building precision quality instruments over five decades. The versatility of this guitar begins with its solid cedar top that can play sweet mellow passages or power chords with equal ability.

“The onboard preamp system, paired with the unique Palathetic under-saddle pickup, makes this the quintessential stage guitar. The maple back and sides are a perfect reflector for the tone generated by the soundboard and the gloss black finish looks great under stage lights!”

Want to watch the live final?

The Acoustic Guitarist of the Year 2019 final - in association with Takamine - will take place on Sunday 22 September at the UK Guitar Show, held at The Business Design Centre, London. Visit the UK Guitar Show website for tickets.