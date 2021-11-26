3 big reasons why we're buying this M-Audio interface this Black Friday

It's Black Friday once again, and you know what that means: mind-blowing deals on a variety of products for your home studio. There's something for everyone in this year's Black Friday music deals, with stunning discounts on synths, drum machines, microphones, headphones and more. Audio interfaces are no exception, with a tasty $20 off this M-Audio AIR 192|4 interface at Amazon. But why this interface in particular, you ask? Read on to find out.

1. A quality interface from a quality brand

The AIR 192|4 is manufactured by M-Audio, one of the biggest names in pro audio known for producing high-quality, reliable audio interfaces, headphones, monitors, microphones and MIDI controllers. Thanks to transparent, low-noise preamps and pristine A/D converters designed by the tech-heads at M-Audio HQ, AIR is capable of producing flawless 24bit/192kHz recordings that are truly studio-quality.

2. A ton of connectivity for music-makers

The AIR 192|4 is a 2-In/2-Out interface that offers more than enough connectivity for your home studio. Giving you the opportunity to record up to 2 channels simultaneously with a dedicated XLR+¼” balanced combo input, the AIR also features an all-new ¼” instrument input built around a custom-designed gain and impedance stage, producing a crystal-clear representation of any guitar or bass hooked up to the interface. There's also a high-speed USB connection that's responsible for the AIR's impressively low round-trip latency, which comes in at 2.59ms.

M-Audio AIR 192|4: $20 off M-Audio AIR 192|4: $20 off Need a quality audio interface for a quality price? Head over to Amazon and grab the M-Audio AIR 192|4 for only $99. This cheeky little unit is capable of pro-level recording and monitoring and pristine studio-grade capture, packing an impressive feature set and awesome connectivity into a solid metal chassis that'll withstand the trials of home recording and look great while it's at it.

3. A bundle of great software included

The AIR 192|4 is a great choice for music makers just getting started on their journey into music production - but you won't get too far without any software to hook it up with. Luckily for you, the kind folks at M-Audio have bundled a ton of DAWs, instruments and effects in with the AIR at no extra cost. Coming with not one but two DAWs, the AIR includes Ableton Live Lite and Pro Tools | First M-Audio Edition. There's also a whole package of effects, instruments and loops that includes AIR's virtual drum machine, synth, strings, percussion, organ and piano plugins alongside oodles of creative effects options.

Head over to Amazon today to grab M-Audio's AIR 192|4 interface at an unbeatable price.