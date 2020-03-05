14.1-inch Mini-LED MacBook Pro one of several new Apple products on the way, says analyst

Apple could be using Mini-LED display technology in a new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 27-inch iMac Pro, 10.2-inch iPad and 7.9-inch iPad mini, according to reports.

MacRumors says that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that all of these products are in the works, with the new iMac Pro set to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2020. Release dates for the other products are uncertain, but Ming-Chi Kuo currently believes that their development won’t be affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

These rumours throw doubt on previous speculation that Apple could be preparing a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro . Could we be getting a 14.1-inch model instead?

Although Mini-LED displays aren’t thought to be quite on a par with OLED ones in terms of picture quality, they’re apparently much cheaper to manufacture, and offer improved contrast and deeper blacks in comparison with older display technologies.

We’ll bring details of any official Apple announcements as they come in.