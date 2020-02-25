More

It looks like Apple has a new 13-inch MacBook Pro on the way

By (, )

A compact music production powerhouse?

13-inch MacBook Pro
(Image credit: Apple)

If you’ve been thinking about buying a 13-inch MacBook Pro for music-making, you’d be well advised to hold off for just a bit longer, because it looks like there could be a new, significantly improved version on the way.

Our sister site TechRadar reports that a leaked Tweet by a @_rogame shows this potential new machine being benchmarked against the the second-highest configuration of the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro. This same user previously posted accurate benchmarks of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, so the source seems reliable.

The best MacBook Pro deals 2020: get a great price on a new Apple laptop
MacBook Pro vs Dell XPS 13: which laptop is best for music making?
The 10 best laptops for music production 2020

It looks like this 2020 configuration of the compact MacBook Pro has a Core i7-1068NG7 processor with a 2.3GHz base clock and a Turbo Boost of up to 4.1GHz clocks. A previous Tweet from @_rogame indicated that the machine in question had 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, specs that are likely to delight power-hungry mobile musicians.

The benchmarks indicate a 12% improvement in CPU performance when compared to a current 13-inch MacBook Pro with an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8279U processor with a 2.4GHz base clock (Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz), though it’s worth repeating that the comparison isn’t with the top spec i7 version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro that you can buy today.

It remains to be seen if Apple will adopt the Scissor Switch keyboard that made its debut on the 16-inch MacBook Pro; this represents a marked improvement over the previous Butterfly Switch offering, so we certainly hope so.

More news as we get it.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info