10 of the best new sample and soundware packs (April 2017)

Stööki is the multifaceted sound and vision collective from London, made up of DJ/producers, Lukey and Jelacee. They rock a UK bass vibe mixed with upfront hip-hop and trap stylings to murder dancefloors in their own inimitable way.

Fans of their recent banger, My G’s, will know what to expect on the duo’s first sample pack for online subscription service Splice - lolloping bass moves, crisp and playful percussion, epic rising FX, and sparse but heavy melodies.

Besides nods to their latest beats, this pack picks through Stööki’s extensive back catalogue of material to present a library of samples taken from favourite tracks. It’s quite the haul, and a joy to poke through. Yet, as with all Splice content, you can pick and choose the choicest bits from this or any pack if you’re a subscriber.

4 out of 5

Find out more about Splice Stööki Sound Sample Pack