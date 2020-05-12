The best online guitar lessons sites and apps 2020: improve with Truefire, JustinGuitar, Fender Play and more

Many of us will consider ourselves self-taught guitarists, but to what extent is this true? Does this mean that we picked up a guitar, worked out the notes, developed a technique and brought it to bear on the physical act of making music? That would be preposterous.

No, our knowledge comes from somewhere. While finding a guitar teacher with whom you can share a physical space, and who inspires you and helps buoy your technique, seems like the platonic ideal, in the internet era – and with the Coronavirus keeping us isolated for the foreseeable future – the importance of physical space is diminished when it comes to guitar lessons.

There is a cornucopia of online guitar lesson resources to guide our playing, but why not take that a step further and find a structured teaching platform so you can be the best player you can be? With some time on your hands, now could be the moment to start learning a new instrument, or take the next steps in your playing development.

1. Fender Play

The Big F makes time for busy players with multi-platform lessons

Price: 14-day free trial, £9.98/$9.99/monthly, £7.50 per month (annual plan) | Key features: Guided paths; bite-sized lessons; suitable for guitar bass and uke players; 100+ popular songs to learn; multi-angle camera

User experience is flawless

Great choice of lessons

Progress is easy to track

No offline access

When Fender entered the education game it was no surprise that it would make it box-office, with high production values, lessons that featured popular songs, and a host of teachers who are totally at ease in front of the camera.

Once you sign up you will be asked to choose your instrument (eh, guitar, please – but bass and ukulele options also available) and then which style you want to learn. Choose from rock, blues, country, folk, and pop. Once you have chosen your style you can then choose your own path, with levels 1 through 5 in ascending order of difficulty.

The user experience is excellent. Track your progress on the side bar, select skill, riff or song lessons, save your favourites… Underneath each video lesson there is a button for chord charts, tabs, feedback (not the guitar/amp kind), a glossary and tools. It is everything you need. Subscribers also receive a 10 percent discount on Fender instruments, making Fender Play one of the best online guitar lessons services around.

2. ArtistWorks Guitar

Learn in the company of Paul Gilbert and more!

Price: Packages start from $35/month for 3-month plan, $30/month for 6-month plan, $23.25 for annual plan | Key Features: Over 50,000 video lessons, 9 guitar teachers

Learn from the best in the business

Personalised learning

Video feedback

A little more expensive

ArtistWorks Guitar provides a wide variety of lessons with great instructors. It has the likes of Paul Gilbert teaching Electric Rock Guitar and Keith Wyatt teaching Electric Blues Guitar.

Its Video Exchange Learning Platform connects pupils with their teachers to create the sort of personalised feedback that creates a more social online learning experience that can only accelerate a player’s development.

The plans are tiered so that the longer you sign up for them the more you can learn, but even the most basic package includes unlimited access to lessons, the music theory workshop, and the Video Exchange Library, and can make up to five video submissions to their teacher.

3. TrueFire guitar lessons

Slow down your lesson and loop the difficult bits…

Price: Free to join, free 30-day trial, $29/month for monthly plan, $249 annual, $2,499 lifetime | Key features: over 40,000 lessons, over 30,000 tabs, over 20,000 jam tracks, new courses weekly, pro instructors, 1080p HD video, Slo-Mo and Looping

Another awesome array of teachers

Slo-Mo and Looping is a cool feature

Heaps of resources

Again, a little more expensive

TrueFire might be a little more expensive, but like ArtistWorks Guitar, it really packs in the features. There is a similarly storied faculty. Want to have a blues lesson from Robben Ford? Well, why not.

Pretty much all styles are catered for, and all levels, too. Progress is easy to track and there are a whole host of learning tools to bring you up to speed.

Speaking of speed, there is a Slo-Mo and Looping feature that will help you take control of those parts that are giving you the most trouble, and we can all attest to the value of slowing parts down and mastering them there before bringing it up to tempo. Kudos to anyone who takes the lifetime membership after the free trial.

4. JustinGuitar online guitar lessons

As recommended by Mark Knopfler and Steve Vai…

Price: Free to join, packages from $9.99/month for 6-month plan | Key Features: Grade system to track progress; PDF materials; Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced and Spectrum courses; various add-on apps

Easy to follow lessons by one of the best teachers around

Wide variety of subjects

Great value, with lots of free content

The site can be a little hard to navigate

Justin Sandercoe is a really good teacher. He’s so good, that perhaps it’s only fair that he uses the internet to teach; that way he can spread the wealth. If you are a beginner, you should probably sign up now, because the beginner’s course is free and Sandercoe’s ability to walk you through the fundamentals is peerless.

There is a lot on JustinGuitar that is free to access and is complemented by a wealth of YouTube videos. You can choose lessons in theory or in skills, and there are lessons for all abilities.

Sandercoe also provides affordable add-on apps (£1.99-£2.99) and a variety of subscription programmes, such as a music theory course that delivers over 120 lessons with PDF, audio and Guitar Pro downloads to support your progress.

5. JamPlay online guitar lessons

A comprehensive site with high-profile instructors

Price: $19.95/month for monthly membership, $49.95/month for 3 months, $159.95 annually | Key Features: 7,271 lessons, over 100 teachers, 4K video, over 450 courses, live in-studio lessons, Master Classes, interactive tab, wide variety of add-on apps

Quality teachers, exceptional production values

Extensive online resources

Huge range of lessons

There’s so much here, where do you start?

JamPlay offers a dizzying amount of content and a number of apps to help you learn while on the move. There are over 100 teachers available, with the likes of Lita Ford and Steve Stevens on the electric guitar faculty, and Mark Kroos and Kaki King on the acoustic side.

There are also a number of guest courses, with lessons from the likes of Ariel Posen and hybrid-picking wizard Prashant Aswani.

Lessons are delivered in 4K video, with interactive tab among the abundance of resources to help you make tangible progress. There is also an online library of chords and scales, and you can chart your progress easily enough.

6. Jamorama online guitar lessons

Great lessons from YouTube’s much-loved Guitar Guy

Price: $99.95 | Key features: 275 HD Streaming Video, Jam Along Songs & Song Lessons, Built-In Learning Progress Tracking & Reporting, Supplementary Learning Materials / Printouts

Clear and easy-to-follow lessons

Good online community feel

Guaranteed results

The video library is not quite as chockfull as others

Signing up to Jamorama is a no-brainer if you are a beginner. Like Justin Guitar, Jamorama, takes care of the beginners first, as it should be, and offers three free beginners courses.

Jamorama was created by Mark McKenzie, whom you might know from YouTube as the Guitar Guy on YouTube or from writing for our friends at Guitar Player magazine. His lessons are well-organised, well-structured, and well-delivered. Subscribe and you will get a road map for success, access to an HD video lessons library, and will be able to take part in fun challenges such as Gamefied Learning – kind of like Guitar Hero, but real, and with strings.

That said, there’s no strings attached here. Jamorama offers a 120 day money-back guarantee so they’ve got to be pretty confident they can make you better.

7. JamTrack Central

The best online guitar lessons for intermediate players looking for targeted learning

Price: Premium from £14.99/month | Key features: Personalised coaching, masterclasses, over 1000 play-along Jamtracks, over 450 videos, over 1000 tabs, artist lesson packs, 13 different styles

Excellent production values

Interactive tab

Excellent range of instructors

Not quite as much choice for beginners as others

The JTC set-up is hugely impressive. Prices for the packages start from £25 per month, with a number of add-on features such as the eponymous Jam Tracks. Instructors include the likes of Jeff Loomis, Guthrie Govan and Jess Lewis.

While there are fewer choices for beginners here – 62 courses as opposed to 207 advanced and 429 intermediate – we love the syllabus and the bite-sized formats. It’s so flexible. You can sign up for a free account and can download a module for £19.99. If you want interactive tab to go with it, then £19.99 will last you a year.

Premium accounts let you access all of the entire library of lessons (excluding Bootcamp) and you get 25 percent off downloads should you want the files on your computer for offline practice.

8. Guitar Tricks

The teaching platform that focuses on the fundamentals

Price: $19.99/monthly, $179.99/annually | Key Features: Over 11,000 lessons; Core Learning System; toolbox inc. metronome, tuner, chord finder and fretboard trainer

Great for beginners

Large song library

Integrated teaching programme

Not quite as much choice for beginners as others

Available for your computer, tablet or smartphone, Guitar Tricks is a features-stacked tuition platform that places an emphasis on the fundamentals of guitar playing.

Guitar Tricks advises even intermediate players take its Core Learning System, which offers a primer in subjects such as gear, tone and music theory. It is really helpful to have that at hand.

The faculty covers a wide range of styles and there is a strong emphasis on applied learning – i.e. learning how to play songs, and there are over 1,000 song tutorials online, covering the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Ed Sheeran and Van Halen.

Advice

Which online guitar lessons are right for me?

(Image credit: Fender)

What you are looking for from the best online guitar lessons is not that different from what you should be looking for from a real, 100 percent organic live human teacher. Communication is key. The ability to condense complex subjects – which, when you are first learning, the modes of the major scale can be – into something that is easily absorbed and understood is priceless. You want a person or a service that is accessible and enthusiastic.

It is also a good idea to think about the sort of lessons you need. The good news is that there is an abundance of programmes to cater for players at all levels – especially the beginners. This is crucial. We’d be inclined to say that how a guitar lessons site tailors its teaching for beginners is a bell-weather for how effective the programme is likely to be for players at any level.

Only you can say what sort of lessons you need, but if you’re thinking of taking the plunge, then think hard on the areas that you want to improve on and see what is available for that. Finding the time to practise can be an issue, too, which is why providers such as Fender Play deliver bite-sized lessons so you can learn a song or a riff one day, and then get back at it the next.

When it comes to online guitar lessons teaching, delivery is everything. Are the videos in HD? Are there split-screens so you can see what’s going on with both the fretting and the picking hand? These are the sort of features that can demystify the lesson. The best sites will be available on a variety of apps for mobile and tablet, too, with downloadable materials so you can access the lessons on the go.

Can I get free online guitar lessons?

(Image credit: Getty/DragonImages)

As we’ve already mentioned, there’s plenty of free online guitar lessons around, however, unless you know exactly what you’re looking to learn – something only more advanced players will know – you’d be better off using a more structured system to progress you at the right pace without any gaps. The great news is that many of the best online guitar lessons services we recommend here offer a free trial so you can try before you buy.

