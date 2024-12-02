I absolutely love this Cyber Monday deal on the Yamaha Seqtrak, it’s giving Teenage Engineering features on Behringer money vibes

I get the feeling this year there have been some of the best synth deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday that we’ve seen for a while. Both US and UK retailers have had some absolute crackers and I think I’ve found another in what might be one of the year’s most misunderstood synth products.

Let’s rewind the clock 11 months and head back to those sun-kissed January days in Anaheim, more specifically, to the launch of the Yamaha Seqtrak at the NAMM show. You can’t deny it, it was quite exciting.

Here’s a company that isn’t as prolific as it once was in the synthesizer space, dropping something akin to the design house of Teenage Engineering. A standalone production groovebox with synth, sampling, drum and sequencing capabilities all wrapped up in a minimalistic design. Very TE altogether, and that’s even before we get to the lack of screen, reliance on an app and a Visualizer feature.

Yamaha Seqtrak: was £422 now £198.50 at PMT Online Yamaha's all-in-one standalone production workstation is both small in size and thanks to PMT this Cyber Weekend, small in price. Don't forget to add the SALE5 coupon code at the checkout otherwise you'll miss out on the all-important extra 5% off (it's £208.95 without it).

The Seqtrak bedazzled us in its rather lurid orange and light grey colourway, with a more subdued double dark grey version also available. Our interest was instantly piqued and we’ve wanted to check one out ever since, but are still yet to have a really good look.

However, from what we’ve seen around the web, there seems to be a lot of mixed feelings about the Seqtrak, almost reminiscent of when Yamaha launched its Reface keyboards. The Refaces have long since been vindicated and are standing the test of time, but it got me thinking, will we be able to say the same thing of the Seqtrak in a few years?

Unfortunately, my crystal ball doesn’t look that far ahead, but what I can say for sure is that this deal at PMT makes testing those waters far more palatable. The one thing guaranteed to turn folks against a product is a lofty price, so when I clocked the Seqtrak in the double dark grey guise down to a mouth-wateringly low price of £199, I just had to let you know about it.

Now, since writing this article, the price has snuck up ever so slightly to £208.95, but PMT has just dropped a site-wide extra 5% off dropping the Seqtrak down to just £198.50, but there are only a few hours of Cyber Monday left, so you’d better hurry just in case this one disappears.