If, like me, you buy your own presents, these Reon Driftbox synths have come down so much in price that they could be the ideal Christmas gift for that synth-lover in your life
They're such good value, but hurry as stocks won’t last
Struggling to think of what to buy
yourself that synth-playing loved one for Christmas this year? Well, look no further, because it looks like Gear4Music has the ideal solution for you with these nifty little noise-makers from Japanese manufacturer Reon.
The Driftbox format is a range of small analogue machines designed for hands-on manipulation and sonic experimentation covering, synthesis, sequencing and controller-based activities.
Five Driftboxes are on offer at Gear4Music this Black Friday and Cyber Monday but there is one caveat, only three are currently in stock. Fear not, for the retailer has dropped the price for all five models to a tantalising £99 each. Not bad considering they retailed around the £400 mark on release. Not only that, you'll be hard-pushed to find any of these for sale generally, so it feels like this is the last-chance saloon.
The two out-of-stock models, the Driftbox R and SE synths are available at the same low price as the others but only on order, with an estimated delivery time of eight to nine weeks.
**UPDATE** The Driftbox SE seems to be no longer on sale, but we'll keep you up-to-date on that. Driftbox R, however, is still available to order, with an estimated delivery time of eight to nine weeks.
The remaining three models in stock are the Drifbox J, a programmable joystick synth, the C an audio CV mixer, and the W a multi-modulation analogue synthesizer.
Probably one of the more fun Driftboxes available, the J is based around two joysticks for controlling the VCA CV levels and you record the movements into the 16-step sequencer. An absolute must for any live performer or ardent knob-twiddler.
More joystick action, but this is time with a multi-modulation synthesizer attached. The Driftbox W features five joysticks that help you carve out unique sounds. This one is ideal if you want that hands-on Driftbox vibe in a stand-alone unit.
The C is the utilitarian member of the Driftbox family. No fancy joysticks here, just good old-fashioned rotaries to control this multifunction mixer with four audio/CV inputs.
The Driftbox R is a mono synth with two modulatable VCOs and MIDI-in. We reviewed this one back in 2017 and loved its unpredictable sonic nature. Aside from being available on order only, this model does not include a PSU, you'll have to buy that separately.
Possibly one of the cheapest analogue, four-note paraphonic synths you can buy today. The Driftbox SE shares some similarities to the R, but with two DCOs, each with six selectable waveforms instead.
The deals don't end there, because we have scoured the internet to fins all the best music deals for you which you can find on our mega Cyber Monday hub page.
