Grab a tasty new compressor absolutely free this Black Friday with Minimal Audio's astounding limited-time offer

In a world of compressor plugins, finding the right tool for more modern sensibilities is getting trickier. That's not just down to the variety of compressors available which can be confusing, but the learning curve many require. That's before we've even mentioned the price points that the best of these sell for…



Thankfully, to mark this year's Black Friday plugin deals, Minimal Audio are giving away a brand new, ultra-slick (and really fun to use) new compressor, named Squash absolutely free.

There's no need to spend hours figuring out how it works, Squash's intuitive interface is built around a scaleable X/Y pad, allowing users to quickly try out different compression styles in their mixes without stress. Meaning that we can get a robust and effective sound without wasting time.



This joins Waves IDX plugin - also free today - as one of the most appealing free software offers which are live for a short time only.

Minimal Audio: Get Squash - the brand new ultra-modern OTT compressor from Minimal Audio absolutely free this Black Friday. Squash is perfectly tuned for modern styles, and allows users to quickly explore different characters and achieve the ideal loudness and spectral balance.

Squash has been tailor-made for today’s styles, and allows users to quickly scale different options to find their ideal loudness and spectral balance. Behind the scenes there are four bands of dual compression which range from pristine enhancement to quite full-on, over-the-top compression styles.



Tone control and a dry/wet mix allow users to have complete oversight and make sure that sounds are perfectly in balance.

On a personal level, finding the right compressors (and levels on said compressors) when at the mixing stage of a project has proven to be a real pain - particularly when you're dealing with over 50+ tracks! It's the speed that Squash provides - alongside its often meaty and impactful sonic boosting - that is hugely appreciated. The other aspect that we'll all benefit from this time of year is the fact that this is cost-free. So really, you'd be quite daft to miss out on this offer.

(Image credit: Minimal Audio)

Minimal Audio have been a company on the rise over the last couple of years, with their bewilderingly brilliant Current wowing us when we reviewed it back in May last year. This massive-sounding synth also came with an intriguing All-Access plan, which threw in the gamut of the company's impressive range of software tools. These include the magnificent Ripple Phaser (which we described as "A great value phaser plugin with movement, powerful peaks, dirt and drama – a superb creative and swirling blast"), and Rift, Flex Chorus and the Fuse Compressor.

All of the above are currently on offer over at Plugin Boutique with 50% off plugins and 50% off expansions.

If you’re in the market for software deals this weekend, we’re rounding up all the best Black Friday plugin deals over on our hub page.