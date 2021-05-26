Minimal Audio’s Rift plugin promises to deliver “a new type of distortion”

As predicted, Minimal Audio has followed-up its free Rift Filter Lite with a flagship paid-for plugin , known simply as Rift. This is a hybrid distortion processor that promises to let you “excite your sounds like never before”.

Rift is powered by what’s described as a bipolar distortion engine that offers six stages of processing and comes with 30 custom algorithms.

You can combine two of these algorithms in the waveshape engine; you get plenty of control here and visual feedback to indicate what’s happening.

Other features include 24 custom stereo filter types for pre/post distortion morph filtering, feedback and delay effects, and a modulation section that offers curve sequencing. You can also engage pitch snapping and MIDI tracking for feedback and filter.

Rift comes with more than 400 presets, and fast tweaks can be made in the Play view (there are two Macro knobs, for example). More detailed editing can be carried out in the Advanced view.

If you want to throw the dice, there are intelligent randomisation options, too.