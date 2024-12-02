This Moog bundle price drop might be my Cyber Monday deal of the day
They're among the most hallowed sounds in the history of synthesis… hell, in the history of music. And, over at Plugin Boutique, you can currently get access to a jam-packed bundle of plugin versions of some titanic Moog effects with over $155 knocked-off the asking price. As a fan of said effects, I think this is a real steal, up there with our favourite Cyber Monday offers.
The bundle spans the plugin re-inventions of a series of 90s and 00s analogue effects pedals - the Moogerfooger series - which cribbed their sonic cues from the original Moog modular synths.
This line was tailor-made to work with a wider range of inputs such as guitar, voice, synth and… well, anything you wanted to throw their way. They were an invitation to take those authentic Moog sounds and get even more creative with them. In software, the playing field expands even further.
This software bundle includes the following plugin effects:
MF-101 Lowpass Filter
MF-102 Ring Modulator
MF-103 12-Stage Phaser
MF-104 Analog Delay
MF-105 MuRF
MF-107 Freqbox
MF-108 Cluster Flux
MF-109S Saturator
The Moogerfooger effects pedals have become a staple for a wide array of musicians, and these software versions allow you to work with their analogue-based, characterful sounds right in your DAW, without any faff.
This 8-plugin bundle spans a virtual compilation of Moog effects pedals. These plugin versions of the well-regarded line of Moog foot-switches replicate the authentic sounds accurately, including analog delay, saturator and stage phaser
What's cool about the Moogerfooger plugin range is that it's easy to re-model the original interconnectivity that the old-school devices had, meaning you can merge and contort effects to find new textures.
It's nigh-on impossible to tell the difference between the original pedals and these software versions in our opinion, and with this stonking great discount you should certainly seize up on a massive reduction in getting this analogue selection box this side of Christmas!
