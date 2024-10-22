The internet's biggest bundle of free plugins just got bigger, as MeldaProduction introduces MDelay

MeldaProduction's MFreeFXBundle, is (as far as we're aware) the biggest collection of free plugins available from a single developer, bringing together 38 (yes, 38!) audio effects, mixing tools and utilities in a bundle that's become an essential download for any producers working on a tight budget - or just anyone that likes free stuff. And who doesn't?

If you'd like to explore what the bundle has to offer, we put together a guide last year that digs into the highlights. Today, however, we're here to tell you about the latest addition to the MFreeFXBundle, which Melda is describing as "the most powerful free delay ever": MDelay.

MDelay is equipped with two delay taps, each of which offers individual control over all of its parameters. In these two panels you'll find controls for feedback, delay time, pan and gain, along with a choice of delay algorithms that lets you choose between a modern-sounding digital delay and a vintage tape delay emulation. You'll also find three delay types, including a ping-pong mode for echoes that bounce across the stereo field.

The plugin's delays can be entered in milliseconds or synced to the tempo of your project, with the ability to introduce shuffle or dotted, triplet and tuplet rhythms to add some rhythmic flavour to your delay lines. There are resonant high and low-pass filters onboard, along with a saturation control for dialling in warmth and character.

That's already a decent amount of functionality for a free delay, but there's much more: MDelay is equipped with several routing options for serial and parallel processing, along with adjustable filter routing, and opening up the panel on the right-hand side will give you access to additional controls that'll let you experiment with mid/side processing, program custom macros and generate impulse responses. There's also a comprehensive metering system onboard for monitoring levels and stereo width.

MDelay arrives with a selection of presets to get you started, but if you want to save custom presets, you'll have to upgrade to a paid version. MDelay is the little brother to Melda's six-band multitap delay plugin MDelayMB, which is currently available at a discounted price of £12.

Find out more and download MDelay, along with the entire MFreeFXBundle, over at MeldaProduction's website.