With up to 92% off plugins and software, Plugin Boutique just gave you the best excuse to upgrade your productions

NAMM 2025 saw a slew of fresh gear launches that have gotten us seriously excited for the year to come. It concluded on the weekend however, so If you’re feeling a little post-NAMM gear blues then we’ve got just the thing to get you excited again. Over at Plugin Boutique, there are a bunch of NAMM-inspired sales happening, with huge discounts of up to 92% off plugins and software .

If you’re looking to achieve some production goals this year, it’s a great time to stock up on useful or creative software that will give your music-making a speed boost. Whether it’s an EQ plugin to help shape the space of your mix or a brand-new synth plugin for an extra creative spark, there’s a massive selection on offer for relatively little money.

We had a look through the sale to see what’s available, and we’ve picked out five of our favourite pieces of software for you. Each of these has been reviewed by our expert team so rest assured they’ll do an awesome job helping elevate your productions this year.

IK Multimedia Syntronik 2 MAX: was $199.99 now $80 at Plugin Boutique If you want to add the sound of vintage synths to your next production, IK Multimedia’s Syntronik 2 Max features 33 classic synthesizers . Including famous synths like the Juno 60, Prophet-5, Jupiter 8, and Oberheim OB-x it’s a who’s who of retro synths at significantly less than the cost of even a single actual unit. Reduced from $199.99 down to just $80, you’ll be making a huge saving of $119.99 in the sale over at Plugin Boutique. The entire IK catalogue is on sale too, so well worth a browse even if you’re not interested in a new synth. Read more: IK Multimedia Syntronik 2 Max review

Cherry Audio Harmonia: was $49 now $39 at Plugin Boutique Taking a different approach to synthesis than others, Cherry Audio’s Harmonia features oscillators that allow you to load a sample, giving you huge scope for sound creation. It’s flexible yet powerful, and continually rewarding for those who like to explore new sounds. It’s not got a huge discount in the sale at Plugin Boutique with a $10 discount, but it’s already priced pretty low as far as software synths go, so we couldn’t look past it as a recommendation. Read more: Cherry Audio Harmonia review

Baby Audio Smooth Operator: was $99 now $39 at Plugin Boutique Designed to help smooth out resonant frequencies you don’t want clouding your mix, Baby Audio’s Smooth Operator is often unfairly touted as a Soothe 2-lite when it’s a class plugin in its own right. We found it to be simple and quick to use, and it sounds phenomenal on a vocal chain for getting rid of any unwanted frequencies in the high end. It’s currently got a $60 reduction in the sale, taking it down to just below $40. Read more: Baby Audio Smooth Operator review

BLEASS Arpeggiator: was $39 now $29 at Plugin Boutique Arpeggiators and sequencers are common parts of modern music production, but BLEASS Arpeggiator blurs the line between the two, putting it all into a familiar user interface that allows you to quickly and easily create complex arpeggios. It’s currently got a small $10 discount at Plugin Boutique which might not sound like much, but at $29 it’s incredible value for money. Quite different from any other arpeggiator we’ve tried, it feels more like playing an instrument than programming a pattern. Read more: BLEASS Arpeggiator review