Native Instruments launches Komplete 15 and Kontakt 8 with its "biggest update ever": here's everything you need to know

Native Instruments has launched the next edition of Komplete, its colossal bundle of instruments, sounds and effects, along with a new version of the beloved software sampler Kontakt.

Komplete 15 updates NI's mega-bundle of music software with a broad variety of new content that includes a new flagship instrument, Kithara. Included in Komplete 15 Collector's Edition, Kithara is a library of guitars and string instruments that covers everything from guitars and mandolins to rare and exotic instruments such as the cuatro and ronroco, four of which can be layered in each patch.

The samples in Kithara's library have been processed with an array of effects and sound design techniques to create unique and modern-sounding presets that can be further transformed using granular processing and an array of effects that includes delay, distortion and a lo-fi effect, while a flexible modulation system gives you plenty of scope for designing rhythmically evolving sounds, or hooking Kithara up with aftertouch-equipped controllers like NI's Kontrol series for expressive performances.

NI's new Kithara instrument (Image credit: Native Instruments)

Komplete 15 comes in four different tiers: Select, Standard, Ultimate and Collector's Edition. Select is divided into three editions: Beats is aimed at beatmakers working in hip-hop and R&B, Band features sampled instruments for songwriters, and Electronic is angled towards dance music and electronica.

Komplete Standard brings you 95 instruments and effects, while the Ultimate tier includes more than 150 instruments and effects and 70 Expansion sound packs. The bumper Collector's Edition gives you over 290 instruments and effects, and more than 150,000 sounds in total.

Among the new Kontakt instruments in Komplete 15, you'll find Valves Pro, Fables, Vocal Colors, Schema: Dark & Light, Upright Bass, Session Percussionist, Alicia’s Electric Keys, Action Woodwinds, and Acoustic Sunburst Deluxe, along with an array of instruments from NI's Play series.

Standard, Ultimate and Collector's Edition all come with NI's amp simulator and effects rack Guitar Rig Pro 7, iZotope mastering software Ozone 11 Standard and vocal synthesizer VocalSynth 2, and the new version of the brand's popular software sampler Kontakt.

A "massive step up" from its predecessor, Kontakt 8 is equipped with a revamped interface and three new features that make this industry-leading sampler an even more versatile music-making tool: Leap, Tools and Conflux.

Leap in Kontakt 8 (Image credit: Native Instruments)

Leap is a tool for transforming loops and one-shots that makes it easy to turn a basic sample into a new hook, riff or texture. Shipping with 12 curated 'Leap Expansions', loop packs geared towards specific genres and styles, Leap will also let you load in and manipulate your own samples and trigger its effects in real-time with the black keys on your keyboard.

Tools is a suite of generative MIDI tools aimed at sparking creativity and helping you come up with new musical ideas. Kontakt 8 introduces two new Tools: Chords for chord sequences and Phrases for melodies. Third-party developers will be able to develop their own Tools for use in Kontakt.

Conflux is a hybrid instrument that blends sampling with wavetable synthesis, expanding Kontakt's capabilities beyond that of a conventional sampler instrument for the first time.

Kontakt's Phrases Tool (Image credit: Native Instruments)

Kontakt's Chords Tool (Image credit: Native Instruments)

Order Komplete 15 before September 30 and you'll get iZotope's AI-powered mixing tool Neutron 4, which would ordinarily set you back $249, for free.

Komplete 15 Select is priced at $99/€99, Standard at $599/€599, Ultimate at $1199/€1199 and Collector's Edition at $1799/€1799. Reduced prices are available for those upgrading from a lower tier. Kontakt 8 can be purchased outright for $299/€299.

Visit Native Instruments' website to find out more or read a full list of what's included in Komplete 15.