Duolingo partners with Loog on a portable piano for use with its music course

Having announced last year that it was bringing keyboard lessons to its platform, Duolingo has just put a little more skin in the music tuition game by partnering with Loog on a portable piano: the Loog x Duolingo Piano, to be precise.

Essentially a Duolingo-flavoured version of Loog’s existing beginner piano - which means that it comes in Brat summer green - this three-octave, synth-action instrument promises a “musician-grade” piano sound and has a built-in battery and speakers.

There’s a volume knob on the top and, round the back, octave shifter and sustain ports, a 3.5mm headphones output and a USB-C socket for charging and transmitting MIDI. A wooden phone stand comes in the box, as do Duolingo Piano Flashcards.

Of course, this particular keyboard isn’t essential if you want to use Duolingo’s music lessons - we’re guessing any other MIDI-equipped model would do the job - but it certainly looks the part, and at $249 is reasonably affordable.

The Loog x Duolingo Piano is available for pre-order now on the Duolingo website.

(Image credit: Duolingo)