Duolingo partners with Loog on a portable piano for use with its music course
Coming in Brattish green, it’s bang on trend
Having announced last year that it was bringing keyboard lessons to its platform, Duolingo has just put a little more skin in the music tuition game by partnering with Loog on a portable piano: the Loog x Duolingo Piano, to be precise.
Essentially a Duolingo-flavoured version of Loog’s existing beginner piano - which means that it comes in Brat summer green - this three-octave, synth-action instrument promises a “musician-grade” piano sound and has a built-in battery and speakers.
There’s a volume knob on the top and, round the back, octave shifter and sustain ports, a 3.5mm headphones output and a USB-C socket for charging and transmitting MIDI. A wooden phone stand comes in the box, as do Duolingo Piano Flashcards.
Of course, this particular keyboard isn’t essential if you want to use Duolingo’s music lessons - we’re guessing any other MIDI-equipped model would do the job - but it certainly looks the part, and at $249 is reasonably affordable.
The Loog x Duolingo Piano is available for pre-order now on the Duolingo website.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.