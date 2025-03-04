Perfect for pancake day – grab a free PanCake auto-panning plugin courtesy of Cableguys

OK. So it might be a little bit of a thematic stretch (Shrove Tuesday meets auto-panning VST?) but when a quality outfit like Cableguys dreams up a wild promotion that gives away one of their plugins for free, we just have to put the word out.

Yes, in a move that’s perfect timing for ‘pan’cake day, you can – for one day only – now grab a copy of their much-loved autopanner, PanCake for FREE, complete with VST3, AU, AAX and full Apple Silicon support.

PanCake is the quick and creative way to whip a sound around the stereo field adding excitement to your tracks. There’s full control over depth and direction allowing you to draw your own pan sweeps and curves then letting the plugin take the strain, automating all that fierce knob-twiddling, while allowing you to get busy with fine tune automation or performance elsewhere.

“Pour stereo syrup on any sound using smooth sweeps and sharp bends. Get synths swirling with buttery stereo motion.

"Flip sounds across the speakers with custom patterns. Whisk percussion around the soundstage. And drizzle subtle left-to-right movement onto real instruments,” suggests Cableguys

PanCake has been around a while but this marks the perfect moment to add a production must-have to your arsenal for zero charge.

And there’s more.

Should the auto-panning miracle of PanCake only ignite your new-found passion for stereo enhancement then you can upgrade to PanShaper – PanCake’s big brother offering more controls including a powerful multiband stereo rhythm designer – for the one-day-only fee of just €9 / $9 (regular price $29).

It’s “a flippin’ great deal” and they’re not wrong.

Find out more – including an expert guide on how to use it – via the Cableguys video below.

How To Use PanCake (FREE Auto-Pan Plugin) - YouTube Watch On

And here’s the main course: Grab your copy of PanCake here . And grab PanShaper for just $9 here . Offer valid only on March 4.

Happy panning!