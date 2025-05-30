MusicRadar deals of the week: Snag $449 off Mary Ford's stunning Gibson Les Paul, £350 off a striking PRS SE Custom 24, and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Now, with Memorial Day firmly in the rearview mirror, we can shift our focus to an exciting lineup of brand-new sales that are impossible to ignore. Over at Musician's Friend, you can indulge in a jaw-dropping up to 40% off a vast selection of electric guitars. With iconic models from Fender, Gibson, PRS, Music Man, and more, there’s never been a sweeter time to snag that dream electric guitar you've been eyeing.

Meanwhile, Guitar Center is rolling out its Strum As You Are Sale, featuring up to 35% off everything acoustic. This amazing event runs until June 25, showcasing incredible instruments from top brands like Taylor, Martin, Breedlove, Yamaha, and so many others.

Making our way to Sweetwater, there’s a staggering up to 50% off on recording gear from leading brands like Universal Audio, Walrus Audio, KRK, and Rode. Whether you're a budding producer or a seasoned pro, this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your recording setup.

Finally, for our readers in the UK and EU, Andertons is offering an enticing up to 40% off a striking Charcoal Cherry Burst PRS SE in various configurations.

US Editor's picks

Gibson Mary Ford Les Paul: Save £449!

Fun, unique and brimming with character, the Mary Ford Les Paul Standard Goldtop is a fitting tribute to one of the most pioneering recording artists of the fifties. With a distinctive blend of specs and distinguishing visual appointments, this is a Les Paul like no other, and we find ourselves falling for its charm - especially when there's a whopping £449 slashed off the price.

Martin Special D: was $1,049.99 now $849.99 at Guitar Center The Martin Special D is, in our opinion, the perfect mid-range acoustic. The Special D is a limited edition version of the popular D-10 acoustic, which means all solid wood construction, mortis and tenon neck joint, as well as an ebony bridge and fingerboard. With a huge $200 reduction at Guitar Center, the price comes down well below the $1k mark, making it an exceptional value for money.

UK Editor's picks

PRS SE Custom 24 Charcoal Cherry Burst: Save £350!

This versatile workhorse is a firm favourite here at MusicRadar - and we love it even more in this drop-dead-gorgeous Charcoal Cherry Burst finish. Save a whopping £350 at Andertons.

Gretsch G2655 Streamliner Jr: Save £124!

Get that authentic Gretsch sound with this versatile G2655 Streamliner – featuring a semi-hollow arched body with a duo of Broad’Tron BT-3S humbuckers. Save £124 at Andertons.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

