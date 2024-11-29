I review guitars for a living, and these are my 5 guitar recommendations in the Andertons Black Friday sale - including £700 off a show-stopping Strat
UK and EU-based musicians can grab serious savings on stand-out guitars this Black Friday
Well, it's finally Black Friday, which means deals all round for the major music retailers. Not to be outdone, Andertons has launched its Black Friday sale, including a huge selection of impressive savings on thousands of products. With everything from guitars and pedals to audio interfaces and electronic drum sets, no matter what kind of musician you are, you’ll be well covered for great deals on gear.
With 2,500+ deals on offer, we thought it best to guide you through what we believe to be the best of the best. So, if you are feeling a little overwhelmed with all the Black Friday Andertons deals flying around at the moment, allow us to steer you in the right direction.
Below, you'll find my top five guitars from this epic sale - but be quick, they won't be around for very long.
Andertons Black Friday sale
Despite launching later than most, the Andertons Black Friday sale is still essential viewing if you’re a musician in the UK or EU. There are thousands of products available, from Fender guitars to Roland V-Drums, so no matter your role in music, you can pick up a great bit of gear for cheap.
Strats don't come much more striking than this. The Bubble Gum Metallic Fender Ultra Stratocaster is a guitar that sounds and plays just as good as it looks, and with £700 off at Andertons, it has just become very tempting!
There's a huge amount of PRS guitars available in the Andertons Black Friday sale, but we love the Blood Orange colour scheme of the SE Custom 24-08 in particular. Already a brilliant value-for-money instrument at full price, a massive £380 reduction makes this a must-buy for guitarists.
The Limited Edition Gretsch Sidewinder is for the players looking for classic Gretsch twang and “bite” but with a unique look. Save £1,150 off right now at Andertons!
Paul Gilbert's reversed take on the iconic Iceman is bold, cool and seriously versatile. Featuring a trio of PG-13 mini humbuckers, there isn't a sound that this wild axe can't do. Save a massive £574 on this super signature model at Andertons.
Combining elements from both the Tele and Jazzmaster, the Paranormal Offset Telecaster is more than the sum of its parts. This is a unique instrument that more than delivers on tone, playability and style. With a massive £230 discount, it's also incredible value for money.
I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site - but that's not all I do. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazine, as well as Guitar World.com. I've also had the privilege of interviewing everyone from Slash to Yungblud, as well as members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Fever 333 and many more.
I have a massive passion for anything that makes a sound, particularly guitars, pianos, and recording equipment. In a previous life, I worked in music retail, giving advice on all aspects of music creation and selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars, entire PA systems, and ukuleles. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland.
