I review guitars for a living, and these are my 5 guitar recommendations in the Andertons Black Friday sale - including £700 off a show-stopping Strat

Well, it's finally Black Friday, which means deals all round for the major music retailers. Not to be outdone, Andertons has launched its Black Friday sale, including a huge selection of impressive savings on thousands of products . With everything from guitars and pedals to audio interfaces and electronic drum sets, no matter what kind of musician you are, you’ll be well covered for great deals on gear.

With 2,500+ deals on offer, we thought it best to guide you through what we believe to be the best of the best. So, if you are feeling a little overwhelmed with all the Black Friday Andertons deals flying around at the moment, allow us to steer you in the right direction.

Below, you'll find my top five guitars from this epic sale - but be quick, they won't be around for very long.

Andertons Black Friday sale

Despite launching later than most, the Andertons Black Friday sale is still essential viewing if you’re a musician in the UK or EU. There are thousands of products available, from Fender guitars to Roland V-Drums, so no matter your role in music, you can pick up a great bit of gear for cheap.

PRS SE Custom 24-08: was £1,079 now £699 at Andertons There's a huge amount of PRS guitars available in the Andertons Black Friday sale, but we love the Blood Orange colour scheme of the SE Custom 24-08 in particular. Already a brilliant value-for-money instrument at full price, a massive £380 reduction makes this a must-buy for guitarists.

Gretsch G6130T: was £3,299 now £2,149 at Andertons The Limited Edition Gretsch Sidewinder is for the players looking for classic Gretsch twang and “bite” but with a unique look. Save £1,150 off right now at Andertons!

Ibanez FRM300-PR Fireman: was £1,149 now £575 at Andertons Paul Gilbert's reversed take on the iconic Iceman is bold, cool and seriously versatile. Featuring a trio of PG-13 mini humbuckers, there isn't a sound that this wild axe can't do. Save a massive £574 on this super signature model at Andertons.

Squier FSR Paranormal Offset Tele: was £479 now £249 at Andertons Combining elements from both the Tele and Jazzmaster, the Paranormal Offset Telecaster is more than the sum of its parts. This is a unique instrument that more than delivers on tone, playability and style. With a massive £230 discount, it's also incredible value for money.

