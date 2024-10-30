AlphaTheta promises to "free your inner DJ" with DDJ-FLX2, its lightest and most compact DJ controller yet

AlphaTheta, the parent brand that owns Pioneer DJ, has announced the release of a new DJ controller, the DDJ-FLX2. A compact and lightweight controller aimed at beginner DJs, the FLX2 is the successor to Pioneer DJ's DDJ-200.

The DDJ-FLX2 is a two-channel controller that can be hooked up to your smartphone, tablet or laptop via USB-C or Bluetooth to control three of the most popular DJ applications, Rekordbox, Serato DJ and Algoriddim DJay, and mix music from compatible streaming services, including Beatport, Apple Music and TIDAL.

The DDJ-FLX2 is a basic two-deck controller with eight performance pads for triggering loops and samples or controlling Hot Cues and Pad FX. The mixer section features a three-band EQ, with a dual-purpose encoder controlling both Smart CFX and the onboard filter, when Smart CFX is deactivated.

Smart CFX is a feature that lets users access built-in presets using multiple effects that can be dialled in using a single encoder. DDJ-FLX2 also offers Smart Fader, a feature that automatically adjusts volume, EQ and BPM to blend between two tracks using only the crossfader, enabling the user to execute clean transitions with minimal effort.

Unlike its predecessor, the DDJ-FLX2 benefits from a built-in sound card, giving you dedicated 3.5mm audio and headphone outputs, meaning you can monitor tracks on headphones while the controller's hooked up to speakers, an essential ability for anyone learning to DJ.

At only 1.2kg, DDJ-FLX2 is AlphaTheta's most portable DJ controller yet, and as it can run on USB bus power, you won't need an external power supply when hooked up to a computer or mobile device via USB-C.

Though it's cheaper and lighter on controls, DDJ-FLX2 shares many similarities with the DDJ-FLX4, a controller that we described in our review as a "strong contender for the best beginner's DJ controller on the market".

AlphaTheta DDJ-FLX2 is priced at $179/£159. Find out more on AlphaTheta's website.