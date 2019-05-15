Pioneer’s DDJ-200 is a 'smart' beginner’s DJ controller that lets you mix with Beatport, Spotify and other streaming services

It’s a fact that, as fewer people buy their music outright, more are consuming it through streaming services, so inevitably, the DJing sands are shifting, too.

More evidence of this comes with the launch of Pioneer DJ’s DDJ-200, an entry-level DJ controller that can be hooked up to your smartphone and used to mix music from streaming services.

The streaming services you can access will depend on which app you’re using to DJ with. Pioneer’s own WeDJ offers support for Beatport Link and SoundCloud (both of which require a subscription), but there’s also compatibility with Algoriddim’s djay, which offers Spotify integration, and the edjing Mix app, which works with Deezer.

The controller itself is a straightforward-looking twin-deck affair. If you’re using WeDJ, you can access its Tutorial and Transition FX features from the hardware. There’s compatibility with Pioneer’s rekordbox DJ software, too.

Find out more on the Pioneer DJ website. The DDJ-200 is compatible with iPhone/iPad and Android devices, as well as PC and Mac. It’ll be shipping soon priced at $149/£139.