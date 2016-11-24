Pioneer DJ's WeDJ app is now optimised for iPhone

Pioneer DJ has announced WeDJ for iPhone, an additional version of its DJ performance app that lets you mix and add effects to the music in your iTunes library.

WeDJ for iPhone has all the same features as the iPad version of the app. The interface displays all the information and controls you need to perform mixes. The colours of the waveforms and jog wheels change to match the colours of album cover images, so you can easily keep track of what's on each deck.

The Sync button feature allows you to get your tracks in time, while the Auto Gain function automatically set the volume to the right level, leaving you free to use the performance features such as Hot Cues, loops, Pad FX and Combo FX to make your mix unique.

The app's layout is optimised for the iPhone's display, and you can connect both the DDJ-WeGO4 and DDJ-WeGO3 controllers to get tactile control over all of WeDJ's features.

WeDJ for iPhone is available in the App Store for free until 29th November 2016, 08:00 GMT. From then on, the app will be available at the regular price of €0.99. WeDJ for iPad is available in the App Store for €2.99 until 29th November 2016, 08:00 GMT. From then on, the app will be available at the regular price of €4.99.

WeDJ features

Simple user interface for easy control optimised for iPhone's

Performance features for endless creativity

Effects include, Pad FX & Combo FX

Additional features include Hot Cues, Loops and sampler

DDJ-WeGO4/WeGO3 support for tactile control - Both the DDJ-WeGO4 and DDJ-WeGO3 controllers make the ideal partner to WeDJ.

Flexible layout:

Two jog wheels

Enlarged horizontal waveforms

Enlarged vertical waveforms