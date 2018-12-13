“Now everyone is a DJ”: Algoriddim’s djay for iOS goes free, just in time for the party season

It’s that time of the year when everybody suddenly becomes a DJ and wants to show off their skills at office parties, family gatherings and other festive shindigs.

However, rather than having to suffer awkward breaks between tracks while Uncle Brian ponders his next song choice, everyone can now download Algoriddim’s auto-mixing, Spotify-compatible djay app for free on iOS.

Fire this up and you can mix in the traditional way using Classic Mode’s two turntables, or let the Automix AI engine do the work. This is based on machine learning and finds optimal transfer points between tracks. Providing you’ve got a Premium account, the Spotify integration is seamless, with the Match feature recommending songs that will go well together.

If you want more features in djay, you can go Pro by paying a monthly subscription fee, which unlocks many more features:

Unlimited access to an extensive library of samples, loops, FX, and visuals (content provided by Loopmasters, Future Loops, DocOptic, Sugar Bytes, and others)

Looper & Sequencer

Support for over 50 MIDI controllers from Pioneer DJ, Reloop, Numark, Denon DJ, and others out-of-the-box

Advanced MIDI learn system to map each control on users’ hardware individually

Support for Bluetooth MIDI

Video mixing with support for external displays

Single Deck preparation mode

Support for multi-channel audio interfaces

Advanced Automix

Advanced media library: playlist editing and management, smart filters, drag and drop integration via Files app and Dropbox

Subscribe once, access unlimited djay Pro content and features across all of your iOS devices

7-day free trial: free access to all djay Pro content and features for one week, cancel anytime

“Our mission has always been to make DJing accessible to everyone, anywhere, at any time,” said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. “Continuing this mission, we are now making live music production tools available by bridging the gap between music mixing and music creation. We can’t wait to get this into the hands of everyone who loves music.”

DON"T MISS The 11 best DJ software applications in the world today

Algoriddim’s djay is now available as a free download on the Apple App Store. Users can upgrade to djay Pro via in-app-purchase for $4.99 per month. A 7-day free trial of the Pro subscription is available for all users, including full access to all content and features of djay Pro.

Existing customers who have previously purchased any djay version on iOS are eligible for a special upgrade price of $9.99 for the first year.