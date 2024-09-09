dBdone enables you to view, tag and search your DAW projects from one place, and you don’t even have to load them to hear what they sound like

dBdone Beta 1.1 - YouTube Watch On

Most DAW users tend to have a lot of projects on the go at once. Or, more accurately, most DAW users tend to start a lot of projects but never get around to finishing them.

The upshot of this is that the typical musician’s hard drive is filled with obscurely-named projects that can get forgotten about, but dBdone is on a mission to get you more organised.

Its new software enables you not only to view all of your on-the-go and (accidentally) archived projects, but also name them, tag them and listen to previews without loading them up.

dBone is compatible with the majority of major DAWs, and all of your projects can be viewed from your dashboard and opened in the relevant software with a single click. Once they’re all tagged up, they can be searched and filtered, and the audio previewing is possible once you’ve recorded a section of your track into the app. Both names and artwork can be generated automatically.

You can create tasks, deadlines and current status labels for each project, and gather all important related files in one place. Tasks and deadline labels can be added, too, and it’s also possible to chat with collaborators and exchange files and links.

dBdone is in beta right now and can be downloaded for free. Whether you’ll have to start paying a subscription once the software is fully up and running remains to be seen.

You can download the app now from the dBdone website.

