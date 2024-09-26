“Ableton Move is coming soon”: The Live creator has something new coming 8 October
The Berlin brand is teasing Move... but what actually is it?
Ableton has posted an image on its website appearing to tease the forthcoming arrival of something called Move.
The image in question – posted on a new section of the site labelled 'Move' – is captioned ‘Ableton Move is coming soon’ and shows posters being pasted onto a wall displaying the date 8 Oct. Below, under the heading ‘Want to know more?’, Ableton invites users to sign up to its newsletter.
Sadly, that’s the sum total of information on offer right now. It’s safe to assume that the Berlin brand is planning on announcing or releasing something called Move next month, but what that will be remains a mystery.
Ableton is best known for its DAW, Live, which recently received an update to version 12.1, adding a new Drum Sampler device, Auto Shift effect and various other enhancements. It’s worth remembering, however, that the company also has various other stings to its bow.
Push is Ableton’s official Live controller device, which was updated to version 3 last year. That launch saw the introduction of a standalone configuration that allows Push to run a version of Live on a built-in processor. Ableton also has an iOS app called Note, which acts as a sketchpad for ideas to be finished in Live.
Beyond that, Ableton has also developed a sync protocol, Link, widely used by iOS apps and hardware. The brand has also run several music making conferences under the name Loop. As for where Move might fit into that picture, it's anybody’s guess.
We’ll find out what the company has in store on 8 October. Until then, you can watch our review of last year's Push update below.
